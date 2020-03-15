Public encouraged to support local businesses

The President of Thurles Chamber of Commerce is encouraging the public to support small local businesses in the midst of Coronavirus containment measures.

John Butler says footfall is down in the town in the last week, but stresses that businesses remain open.

Many large supermarkets have been the scene of panic buying in recent days, despite assurances that the supply chain remains well stocked.





John Butler, who owns The Bookworm in Thurles said it’s the small independent businesses such as cafés, restaurants and ordinary shops that are suffering.