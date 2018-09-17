Protests outside Clonmel cemetery

A protest is taking place at Clonmel’s main cemetery in opposition to Council plans to prevent cars from entering the graveyard.

The local authority plans to limit the traffic entering the cemetery to just hearses alone, creating a car park adjacent to the cemetery as well steps to access the site.

Clonmel Borough District began erecting bollards at the entrance earlier leading to today’s protest ahead of a meeting later this week with locals opposed to the plans





Anne Kerton is one of around 20 people who have gathered at the cemetery – she says their protest will continue.