Protesters march to stop move of Liberty Square post office

The Stop the Move – Save our Square action committee has brought its protest to a close in Liberty Square in Thurles.

Organisers say around 2,000 protesters marched to prevent An Post from relocating their post office in the town centre to a shopping centre 550m down the road.

The semi-state body claims it must relocate in order to satisfy the demands of its customers.





Kieran Linnane is a business owner in the town, he called on local politicians to act on behalf of their constituents.

Independent Thurles Cllr, Jim Ryan, is the chairman of the action committee. He told the crowd that Thurles would fight until the decision was reversed.

This man was one of many who expressed their opposition to An Post’s plans.