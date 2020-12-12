Protest to take place in Carrick-on-Suir this afternoon

A public protest is to take place in Carrick-on-Suir at 2pm against HSE plans to close the current services at St Brigid’s Hospital.

The local community has reacted with anger to the news that the in-patient facilities there will be replaced with a Community Healthcare Centre for chronic disease management.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Kieran Bourke says he’s “shocked, disappointed and deeply angered” by the announcement.





He says he also feels betrayed by the Health Minister and Taoiseach after what happened this week:

“I got a commitment from Minister Donnelly that St. Brigid’s Hospital would reopen as soon as Covid rescinded.

“I accepted this, I went back to my home town, I was thrilled to let this great news be known in July of this year.

“All along, I defended saying ‘no, no, St. Brigid’s is going to open’.”