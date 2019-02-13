Proposed nurses deal could trigger pay claims by more unions

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is meeting this afternoon to consider the Labour Court’s recommendations.

It would see some nurses get pay rises of between 2.5 and 7 if members vote in favour of the terms.

Gardai and teachers are now reportedly considering pay claims of their own.





Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe wants unions to keep the public service pay agreement in mind.



Cahir based Seamus Lahart is President of the Teachers Union of Ireland.

He says they won’t stop until retention and recruitment issues are dealt with.