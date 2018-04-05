Pride will drive Tipperary against Kilkenny this weekend

A former Tipp captain says pride will be the driving force behind the team in this weekend’s National Hurling League Final.

Tipperary face Kilkenny in Nowlan Park – with Tipp chasing their 20th title – and Kilkenny going in search of their 18th.

Seamus Callanan, who hasn’t featured for the Premier during this campaign, is the only member of the current panel with a League medal.





Former Tipp captain Shane McGrath says that Tipp will give their all to win their first title in 10 years.

