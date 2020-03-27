President of Thurles Chamber says businesses are welcoming announcement of State supports

The President of Thurles Chamber says the State’s announcement of a 70% wage subsidy has been warmly welcomed by many local businesses.

John Butler, owner of the Bookworm, also believes that additional Government restrictions this week have helped to provide certainty to businesses about their decision to close.

Businesses can now claim up to 70% of an employees wages for the next 12 weeks, provided they’re still on the payroll.





Mr Butler says that some employers may still struggle to pay the remaining 30 percent, but says the initiative is still a help:

“They may be in the situation of having to let go of staff temporarily or fully and in that situation then, the staff would have to opt for the other support payment which is the €350 a week.

“But definitely, businesses would welcome the 70% support because it gives them that option to keep people on their payroll and to have the government subsidise the 70% is definitely a big help.”

Meanwhile, he also says, in his own business, he’s seen a noticeable increase in the number of people buying books in recent weeks – presumably in an effort to stave off boredom while stuck at home.