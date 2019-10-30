President Michael D Higgins to honour founding members of Tipperary Peace Convention

The Founding Members of the Tipperary Peace Convention will be honoured this afternoon.

President Michael D Higgins will meet with them in Áras an Uachtaráin to mark the 35th anniversary of the peace awards.

The Peace Convention was established in 1983 by Tim Ryan, Maureen Walsh, Noel McInerney and Joe Quinn.





The first recipient of the prestigious award was the late Sean McBride in 1984 while former President Mary Robinson will become the latest to be honoured at a ceremony in Tipperary Town’s Excel Centre next week.