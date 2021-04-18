President Michael D Higgins writes to thank Tipperary School

President Michael D Higgins has written to a Tipperary school to thank them for their recent correspondence.

Junior room students at Skeheenarinky national school sent letters and pictures to Aras an Uachtarain to congratulate him on his new puppy Misneach.

The junior infant to second class pupils also sent their condolences to the President on the death of Sioda, one of the two Bernese Mountain dogs owned by Michael D Higgins.





In his reply, the President thanked pupils and said that Misneach has settled in well and enjoys his daily walks with his canine brother Brod.