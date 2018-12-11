Premier County to benefit from Dormant Accounts Funding

Nearly €100,000 Euro has been allocated for sport and physical activity in Tipperary.

The Dormant Accounts Funding will benefit a wide range of projects in the Premier County according to Fine Gael General Election Candidate Garret Ahearn.

The Tipperary Local Sports Partnership has received €20,000 under Community Sports and Physical Activity Hubs, €10,000 under Youth Leadership, €15,000 through the Volunteer Training & Support Programme, €10,000 under Sports Inclusion Disability Programme Capital Supports and a further €41,770 under Phase 2 of the Urban Outdoor Adventure Hubs.





Garret Ahearn says the investment will be administered by Sport Ireland and will aim to engage with communities across Tipperary, targeting people with disabilities, people who are educationally disadvantaged and from disadvantaged communities.