Power “thrilled for the players” following Tipp’s win over Clare

The Tipperary senior footballers are through to the Munster semi-final.

They’ve beaten Clare in Semple Stadium on a final score-line of 2-11 to 1-11.

Conor Sweeney and Bill Maher got the goals for Tipp while goalkeeper Evan Comerford saved a penalty at a crucial time in the game.





Tipperary will now play Limerick in the Munster Semi-final next Saturday.

Speaking after the game, Tipp Manager David Power gave his reaction to the win:

“We are very happy with that win because that’s a big win.

Clare are a very good team, Colm Collins is there six or seven years and he’s done an unbelievable job.

This was always going to be a tough game and I’m just thrilled for the players.

The players have put in a huge effort.”