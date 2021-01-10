Potential plans to restore historic mill in Tipperary begin next week

A feasability study is to get underway next week to explore the potential restoration of a historic mill in north Tipperary.

The Old Mill in the middle of Cloughjordan village has fallen into disrepair since it went out of use in the early 70s, and has gone through multiple owners in previous decades.

However, a local group has secured LEADER funding to carry out a feasibility study in the first half of this year.





It’s hoped that the Old Mill will be restored and adapted for use as a community and creative arts hub.

Helen Costello is Group Organiser of the Mill Project:

“I think it’s important that people are coming back into the village, that we’re bringing people into the village from that educational aspect.

“So, whether it’s painting or jewellery making or ceramics or tinsmithing, whatever the craft is or whatever the thing is, we want people to be able to come here and experience what we have here, because we are in the middle of the country and are highly accessible.”