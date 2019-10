Poor facilities, stretched resources, under-staffing and overcrowding have been cited as the reasons doctors do not want to work in Tipperary.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Professor Paud O’Regan, of Save Our Hospital Committee, said young doctors are leaving the country for work, while having so many unfilled jobs is making it almost impossible to drive on recruitment.

He told councillors at Tipperary County Council that health professionals do not want to work in under-staffed units.