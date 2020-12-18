Plenty of Tipperary involvement in major showjumping event this evening

There’s plenty of Tipperary involvement in a major showjumping event this evening.

The Horse Sport Ireland Show Jumping Masters takes place in Kildare from half-past-6 and will be shown on RTE 2.

There are three Tipperary riders competing, Shane Breen, Denis Lynch and former Olympian Greg Broderick.





Speaking to Tipp FM, Broderick, who’s from Thurles, spoke about tonight’s course, which was designed by the son of Tipperary showjumping legend Tommy Wade:

“The course builder tonight is actually another Tipperary man, Alan Wade.

“Alan is one of the best in the World for course building at the moment. He’s built a lot of the last big championships around the World.

“He’s world renowned so it’s nice to have him back.

“When Alan is building, he’s an extremely clever course builder so there’s never so many clear rounds.

“I think normally he gets it pretty right so I think you’ll see the normal seven or eight back for the second round.

“As I said, we’ve the best riders, we’ve the best course builder and we’ve a great venue tonight.”