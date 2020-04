Plans have been submitted to develop new accommodation in Carrick-on-Suir.

Locally based JSF Property Holding Ltd is the company behind the proposals for the town.

They have lodged a planning application with Tipperary County Council to demolish existing buildings at 24 to 27 Kickham Street and Greenside South.





If approved these would be replaced with a residential development comprising 9 two-bedroom apartments and 4 one-bedroom units

A decision is due from the local authority by June 1st next.