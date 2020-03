A planning application has been lodged for a major solar farm in West Tipperary.

Renewable Energy Systems Ltd is the company behind the proposals for Rathduff, Thomastown.

The application outlines a 5 year plan to construct and complete the development on a near 44 hectare site.





If granted permission the solar farm would operate for 35 years.

A decision is due from Tipperary County Council’s planning department by May 10th next.