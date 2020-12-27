Planning submission preparations underway to raise level of commonly flooded road in Tipperary

Tipperary County Council has said preparation for a planning submission is underway which would raise the level of a commonly flooded road in the county.

A section of the busy N65 north of Carrigahorig in north Tipperary has been a regular cause for concern when the level of Lough Derg rises.

Management of Nenagh Municipal District updated councillors at the most recent monthly meeting about the challenges of undertaking work on this regularly flooded stretch of road.





The soft peaty ground in the area is a cause for concern, and there are two Special Areas of Conservation located immediately adjacent to the proposed project.

These special areas mean that planning consent from An Bord Pleanála is required to undertake the work.

The Council has said that preparations for a planning submission to An Bord Pleanála are underway, with multiple studies conducted by the Council to date.

The Council said that once planning consent is obtained, they’ll then complete the detailed design process.

However, there’s no timeline at present for when works may take place.