Planning overturned for Bansha mast

An Bord Pleanála has refused planning permission for a 30-metre telecommunications structure in south Tipperary.

The decision by the state planning appeals board overturns an initial decision by Tipperary County Council to grant conditional permission for the structure near Bansha last year.

Last June, the Council granted conditional permission for the plans by Cignal Infrastructure Limited, which sought to erect a 30-metre multi-user lattice structure at Ballydavid.





The structure was to carry telecommunications equipment, to accommodate Eir Mobile and Imagine Broadband in providing enhanced mobile and Next Generation broadband services in the area.

However, Vodafone Ireland Limited has successfully appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanala.

The ruling states that the Bord is not satisfied the proposal complies with requirements on the sharing and clustering of masts in circumstances where there’s an existing mast, with available capacity for sharing, in very close proximity.

It’s also stated that it would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.