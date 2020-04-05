Planning approval granted for Clonmel service station

Proposals to redevelop a service station on the outskirts of Clonmel have been approved.

Clonmel Oil Company Ltd proposed linking their facilities on the Waterford Road in the town.

The plans before Tipperary County Council involved combining the existing Circle K forecourt with the adjacent Clonmel Oil depot at Ferryhouse in Clonmel.





This crossover arrangement will provide dedicated HGV parking as well as allowing access for the service station and oil depot.

A parking area for cars and light commercial vehicles using the service station is also included

The existing forecourt building will be extended to include a new deli/café seating area while the current canopy and pump islands will be demolished and replaced with four new fuel pump islands and a canopy.

Following the submission by Clonmel Oil recently of further information which was requested by the local authority last August conditional approval has been granted for the works.