Planned changes to Garda Divisions, including Tipperary’s, have now been postponed.

That’s according to the Chief Superintendent Derek Smart.

The merging of Tipperary and Clare divisions was set to begin this month.





However, speaking to Tipp Today, Chief Superintendent Smart said that’s now on hold.

He said that at the moment, there has been no change at all to the way the Tipperary Division is set up and it will stay that way for the foreseeable future as long as the current pandemic is there.