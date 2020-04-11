Planing approved for Clonmel Racecourse expansion

While horse racing is suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic the way has been cleared for improvements at Clonmel Racecourse.

Tipperary County Council has approved a planning application submitted by the owners of the course.

The proposals before the planning authority for Clonmel Racecourse included a number of new facilities at the track located alongside the N24 in Clonmel.





Among them was the construction of a new pavilion building which will incorporate a new jockey changing area and canteen.

A trainer’s area, drug testing facility, weigh room and press room are also planned together with first aid rooms.

Tipperary County Council granted conditional approval for the expansion this week.

It’s understood the work was due to commence after the June meeting at the course. However it remains to be seen what happens given the cessation of all racing action due to the restrictions around Covid-19.