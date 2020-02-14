Pivotal tie as Tipp ladies face Westmeath

Westmeath beat Tipperary in the corresponding fixture last year – but the Premier County had already preserved Division 1 status.

The Lake County also stayed up in 2019 but they face a real battle to avoid the drop this time – and this is a pivotal game for them.

Westmeath have suffered two defeats from their opening two fixtures, while Tipp gained what could be a precious point away to Dublin in Round 1, before losing to Cork.





Tipp will look to make home advantage count and, privately, they’ll feel that a win here will almost guarantee Division 1 football again next year.

These two counties went in opposite directions in the Championship in 2019– Tipp winning the Intermediate title to regain Senior status, as Westmeath were relegated.

This is an interesting tussle to gauge the current state of play for both sides – and they’ve both plumped for unchanged starting teams.

Tipperary (v Westmeath): L Fitzpatrick; E Moore, L Spillane, E Cronin; M Curley, B Condon, S Lambert; L Dillon, C Kennedy; O Winston, E Morrissey, R Daly; S McKevitt, A Moloney, N Hayes.

Westmeath (v Tipperary): L McCormack; R Dillon, K McDermott, L Power; F Coyle, F Claffey, A Roche; J Maher, V Carr; A Dolan, L Archibold, L McCartan; T Dillon, S McCormack, J Draper.

Tipperary v Westmeath, 1.00pm, Bansha (K Phelan, Laois)