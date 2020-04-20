Pick your best 15 South Tipperary footballers of the last decade on our Tipp FM Sport Twitter Poll

A group of South Tipperary GAA fans comprising of ex-players, current players, referees and coaches communicated recently online in a retrospective look on the last decade of football in South Tipp.

The compiling of this list of nominated players is in no way definitive but just an exercise in appreciation for the skill, efforts and entertainment that all club players have brought between 2010 and 2020.

The panel of selectors then tasked themselves with nominating players in various positions who have contributed to the enjoyment of everyone who has attended any game in the South Tipperary Football Championship for the last decade.

Only games in the South Championship were considered – excluding all County Championship, Provincial Club, Inter County, Schools and Colleges matches that South players may have played.

It was decided that once nominees were selected that it be left to the public to decide who they feel were the best 15 players of the last decade. A bonus round of a subs bench will also be considered given the incredible array of talented players up for nomination.