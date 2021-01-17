Permission for housing development in Clonmel has been challenged

Tipperary County Council’s decision to grant permission for a housing development in Clonmel has been challenged.

The local authority approved the project on Thomas Street last month.

The proposals from Rockspring Developments Ltd were lodged with Tipperary County Council last March.





The plans include the demolition of existing buildings on Thomas Street and the construction of 61 dwellings in their place.

These would be made up of 41 terraced houses and 20 apartments – conditional planning permission was granted to the Limerick based company in December.

However this has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanala by a 3rd party with a decision due by the end of April.