Permission granted for a new wind farm near Tipperary-Kilkenny border

Planning permission has been granted for a new wind farm near the Tipp-Kilkenny border.

Gromane Limited have been granted conditional approval by Tipperary County Council for a nine-turbine development at Coolnashinnagh and Gortnasmuttaun, near Ballingarry.

The turbines would have a ground to blade tip height of up to 150 metres, and the plans also include provision of a substation in the townland of Killeen in Kilkenny.





A separate planning application will be made for an underground grid connection to Tipperary and Kilkenny county councils.

20 conditions have been attached to the decision by Tipperary County Council.