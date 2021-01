Planning permission has been granted for a housing development in Carrick on Suir.

The plans from M2B Developments Ltd are for the Waterford Road in Carrickbeg.

The proposals include 25 dwellings made up of a mix 13 three bedroom and 12 two bedroom terraced houses.





A previous application from the Wexford based company in 2019 for a slightly larger development was refused by Tipperary County Council.