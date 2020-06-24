People asked to pre-book as Tipp hospitality sector gets set to reopen

Hotels, restaurants and café’s across Tipperary will reopen their doors next Monday as the easing of Covid-19 restrictions continues.

Social distancing will be one of the key measures for outlets.

Laura Jones is Sales and Marketing Manager with the Clonmel Park Hotel.





She says pre-booking will make things easier in the restaurant, particularly for larger groups.

“If we knew there was a family of six or seven coming we can have a lovely table because the social distancing is a big thing for us.

“So we want to make sure that when we’re setting up our tables that you’re not on top of another couple or another family or that. We want people to feel comfortable coming in.”

“I suppose we have to bear in mind a lot of people have been cocooning at home so it’s a big deal when the industry opens on Monday that people will be out and about. So we want to give them the best experience where we possibly can so we would encourage bookings where possible.”

