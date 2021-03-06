“Party atmosphere” as Nenagh GP’s receive long awaited first batch of covid-19 vaccines

“A party atmosphere” is how one Tipperary GP described the long awaited arrival of the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines.

Dr Pat Harrold and his Nenagh colleague Dr Brenda Murnane received their long awaited first batch yesterday, which were immediately administered to people over 85 at Wilton Medical Centre.

They are among the last GPs in the country to have received the first batch, delays which have prompted plenty of criticism.





But Dr Harrold says it feels amazing to finally have the vaccine rollout underway:

“It feels amazing, it’s such a great day that we are finally fighting back against covid and it was lovely to see all the patients who’ve been cocooning for over a year now.

“There’s a great party atmosphere here in Wilton Medical Centre.

“Dr Brenda Murnane and myself and our teams are giving them and it’s a real party atmosphere, everybody delighted and you get the feeling that you couldn’t think of a better thing to be doing.”