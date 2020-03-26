Overwhelming increase in volunteers at Tipperary Volunteer Centre

The manager of Tipperary Volunteer Centre says they’ve experienced an “overwhelming” increase in people coming forward to offer their time in recent weeks.

Organisations are being encouraged to get in touch with the charity to avail of over 400 people who stand ready to help out in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis.

Manager of the Centre, Derek Fanning, says they have the people but they don’t have the opportunities to use them. He said anybody interested can get in touch via email at [email protected]