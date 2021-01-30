Outpatient activity at Nenagh Hospital to be temporarily curtailed from Sunday morning

Outpatient activity at Nenagh Hospital is being temporarily curtailed with effect from tomorrow morning.

The decision was made in support of managing the site, as a significant number of hospital staff are currently on covid-related leave.

The Injury Unit and Medical Assessment Unit have also been stood-down to minimise public footfall on the site.





The hospital says the situation will be kept under review in the coming days, and for now, any outpatient with an appointment will be contacted by the hospital from this afternoon, and offered an alternative appointment elsewhere within UL Hospitals Group.

The press release continues by saying; “Until further notice, people requiring treatment for minor injuries are advised to attend Injury Units at Ennis Hospital or St John’s, and, while the hospital’s MAU is closed, local GPs or out-of-hours doctors should instead refer appropriate patients to MAUs at Ennis and St John’s.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience to our local patients. As at all times, we have made this decision in the interests of the safety of our patients and staff, and of people scheduled to attend appointments in the coming days, as well as the broader population in North Tipperary and the Mid-West.”