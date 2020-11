It is being reported today that Colin O’Riordan will be available for the Tipperary against Cork in the Munster Football Final.

O’Riordan, who signed a contract with AFL’s Sydney Swans in 2015, is in Tipperary during the Australian league’s off-season.

To maintain fitness, O’Riordan had been training with David Power’s men over the last number of weeks.





It is now believed that he has been given permission by the Sydney Swans to play in the Munster final in ten days time.