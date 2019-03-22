Opponents to Thurles Post Office relocation set to up their campaign

The Stop the Move – Save our Square action committee say they want to send a clear message to An Post that Thurles is not for turning.

They’re holding a public rally at the end of the month to protest the relocation of the Post Office.

This latest action by the Stop the Move- Save our Square action committee comes after a meeting on Wednesday between its members and local public representatives with An Post about the proposed move from Liberty Square to Thurles Shopping Centre – which many local businesses say will devastate the town centre.





A number of options were put forward to the officials from An Post who have agreed to bring them back to the GPO for consideration.. An Post has repeatedly stated said that the building they’re currently in is not fit for purpose and that it wouldn’t be cost effective to renovate while representatives also informed the local action committee this week that an agreement has already been signed with the shopping centre to rent the new premises.

On foot of this The Stop The Move -Save our Square group have announced a public rally for Friday March 29th

It will start at 11am from the Parnell Street Car Park and make its way around Liberty Square before finishing up outside the Post office – Organisers are encouraging as many people, schools, clubs and organisations to come out in force for the rally to send a message to AN Post that Thurles is not for turning.