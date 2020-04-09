Operation Fanacht gives Gardai power to fine and arrest those flouting 2km travel restrictions

Tipperary Gardaí will be turning around anyone found to be making an unnecessary journey this Easter Weekend.

Operation Fanacht is now underway and will see checkpoints set up around the country to prevent people travelling outside the 2 kilometres and possibly spreading the virus.

Gardaí now have the power to fine those flouting the rules up to €2,500 or they can be arrested and face six months in jail.





However, speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Tipperary Chief Superintendent Derek Smart said that is a last resort. He explained that Gardaí at checkpoints would go through a number of steps with motorists and that they would engage with them and explain what the restrictions are and encourage them to comply with the restrictions.

While Gardaí can enforce the law and makes arrests he emphasised that would be a ‘last resort’.