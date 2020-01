Winning the first game will be vital for teams in Group 3 of the County Senior Hurling Championship.

That’s the view of must pundits following this weeks draw which has pitted Kilruane MacDonagh’s, Loughmore Castleiney, Thurles Sarsfields and Moycarkey Borris together.

Michael Dundon of The Tipperary Star says three of these teams would be considered potential champions.