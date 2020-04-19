‘One World: Together at Home’ to be broadcast to Irish viewers today

A global event to pay tribute to frontline healthcare workers will be broadcast to Irish viewers today.

Portroe native and Teneo CEO Declan Kelly has been one of those leading the organisation of the event ‘One World: Together at Home’, which was curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga in recent weeks.

The broadcast includes performances from artists such as Paul McCartney, Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, Chris Martin, and Stevie Wonder.





First broadcast in north America in the early hours of this morning, the event will be available to Irish viewers today on TV and online.