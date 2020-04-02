One Tipperary Town planning to hold St Patrick’s Day celebrations in September

One town in Tipperary is already planning ahead for a Saint Patrick’s Day celebration in September.

Carrick-on-Suir’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee has agreed to hold festivities on September 19th – six months after the the normal date for celebrating our patron saint.

Secretary of the Committee, Eddie Reade, says that holding the celebration in the autumn is something that has been considered in recent years:





“We were kind of thinking of trying to put something together for around the autumn/winter time to give people a bit of a perk,” he said.

One of their group had seen that some of the colder States in America actually do that most years because March is too cold for them.

He continued, “so we kind of had this on the back burner and then when the virus came and everything was cancelled we said we’ll give it a lash and see how it will go.”