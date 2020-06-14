One more person has died after being diagnosed with Covid-19 – 8 additional cases nationwide

The Department of Health has announced that a further one person who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 here has died.
It brings the overall number of deaths linked to the virus here to 1,706.
The Department has also announced an additional eight cases of the virus, bringing the overall number of cases here to 25,303. No additional cases have been recorded in Tipperary. The overall figure remains at 541.
Latest data from the department shows that of the 25,295 cases confirmed as of midnight last Friday, 3,279 cases – or 13% – required hospitalisation.
(**22 of these samples were taken on Monday (n=12) and Tuesday (n=10) and would normally have been reported on Thursday and Friday but, for technical reasons as part of normal laboratory practice at the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL), are being reported today. Contact tracing has already been undertaken for the majority of these cases.)
Cases as on Thursday 11 June
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 11 June (25,249 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,276 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 416 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 8,123 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,179 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,426 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 37%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|25,249
|Total number hospitalised
|3,276
|Total number admitted to ICU
|416
|Total number of deaths
|1,445
|Total number of healthcare workers
|8,123
|Number clusters notified
|941
|Cases associated with clusters
|10,586
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 11 June.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,434
|57
|Male
|10,784
|43
|Unknown
|31
|Total
|25,249
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 11 June.
Age range affected
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|165
|0.65
|5 – 14
|320
|1.27
|15 – 24
|1867
|7.39
|25 – 34
|4230
|16.75
|35 – 44
|4443
|17.6
|45 – 54
|4540
|17.98
|55 – 64
|3232
|12.8
|65 – 74
|1798
|7.12
|75 – 84
|2278
|9.02
|85+
|2353
|9.32
|Unknown
|23
|0.09
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 11 June.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|37.31%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|60.31%
|Travel abroad
|2.31%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 11 June.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|20
|0.61
|5 – 14
|17
|0.52
|15 – 24
|69
|2.11
|25 – 34
|199
|6.07
|35 – 44
|261
|7.97
|45 – 54
|444
|13.55
|55 – 64
|490
|14.96
|65 – 74
|575
|17.55
|75 – 84
|733
|22.37
|85+
|466
|14.22
|Unknown
|2
|0.06
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 11 June.
Cases by county
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|168
|0.67
|Cavan
|860
|3.41
|Clare
|369
|1.46
|Cork
|1533
|6.07
|Donegal
|470
|1.86
|Dublin
|12179
|48.24
|Galway
|485
|1.92
|Kerry
|308
|1.22
|Kildare
|1426
|5.65
|Kilkenny
|346
|1.37
|Laois
|264
|1.05
|Leitrim
|84
|0.33
|Limerick
|584
|2.31
|Longford
|285
|1.13
|Louth
|778
|3.08
|Mayo
|570
|2.26
|Meath
|805
|3.19
|Monaghan
|534
|2.11
|Offaly
|481
|1.91
|Roscommon
|341
|1.35
|Sligo
|128
|0.51
|Tipperary
|541
|2.14
|Waterford
|154
|0.61
|Westmeath
|670
|2.65
|Wexford
|216
|0.86
|Wicklow
|670
|2.65
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 11 June.