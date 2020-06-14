One more person has died after being diagnosed with Covid-19 – 8 additional cases nationwide

The Department of Health has announced that a further one person who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 here has died.

It brings the overall number of deaths linked to the virus here to 1,706.

The Department has also announced an additional eight cases of the virus, bringing the overall number of cases here to 25,303. No additional cases have been recorded in Tipperary. The overall figure remains at 541.





Latest data from the department shows that of the 25,295 cases confirmed as of midnight last Friday, 3,279 cases – or 13% – required hospitalisation.

(**22 of these samples were taken on Monday (n=12) and Tuesday (n=10) and would normally have been reported on Thursday and Friday but, for technical reasons as part of normal laboratory practice at the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL), are being reported today. Contact tracing has already been undertaken for the majority of these cases.)