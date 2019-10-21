One flight a day from Shannon Airport – would benefit Tipperary

Up to half a billion euro in revenue, which would benefit Tipperary, could be generated if one flight a day to central Europe took off from Shannon airport.

Councillors in Nenagh Municipal District feel that the airport needs to be marketed better in order to attract more tourists to Tipperary.

They have called for a meeting of the CEO’s of Tipperary, Clare and Limerick County Councils to meet to discuss how the airport is being underutilised for tourism in the region.





Councillor Phyll Bugler told Tipp FM news that we need tourists flying into Shannon, touring the area and spending their money in this region.