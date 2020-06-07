One Covid-19 related death in the Republic – 25 new cases detected

One more person with Covid-19 has passed away in the Republic. The death toll from the disease since the beginning of the outbreak now stands at 1,679.
In the past 24 hours 25 new cases have been detected.
It brings the total number of positive tests in the country to 25,201. Tipperary’s total figure remains at 540.
Cases as on Friday 5 June
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 5 June (25,176 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,321 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 409 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 8,057 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,139 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,529 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,428 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,201 confirmed cases reflects this.
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|25,176
|Total number hospitalised
|3,321
|Total number admitted to ICU
|409
|Total number of deaths
|1,420
|Total number of healthcare workers
|8,057
|Number clusters notified
|888
|Cases associated with clusters
|10,217
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 5 June.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,393
|57.17
|Male
|10,751
|42.7
|Unknown
|32
|0.13
|Total
|25,176
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 5 June.
Age range affected
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|161
|0.64
|5 – 14
|320
|1.27
|15 – 24
|1854
|7.36
|25 – 34
|4219
|16.76
|35 – 44
|4430
|17.6
|45 – 54
|4527
|17.98
|55 – 64
|3226
|12.81
|65 – 74
|1793
|7.12
|75 – 84
|2277
|9.04
|85+
|2346
|9.32
|Unknown
|23
|0.09
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 5 June.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|38.81%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|58.81%
|Travel abroad
|2.28%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 5 June.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|20
|0.6
|5 – 14
|17
|0.51
|15 – 24
|73
|2.2
|25 – 34
|197
|5.93
|35 – 44
|258
|7.77
|45 – 54
|443
|13.34
|55 – 64
|490
|14.75
|65 – 74
|580
|17.46
|75 – 84
|758
|22.82
|85+
|482
|14.51
|Unknown
|3
|0.09
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 5 June.
Cases by county
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|168
|0.67
|Cavan
|858
|3.41
|Clare
|368
|1.46
|Cork
|1529
|6.07
|Donegal
|471
|1.87
|Dublin
|12139
|48.22
|Galway
|481
|1.91
|Kerry
|308
|1.22
|Kildare
|1423
|5.65
|Kilkenny
|344
|1.37
|Laois
|262
|1.04
|Leitrim
|84
|0.33
|Limerick
|582
|2.31
|Longford
|285
|1.13
|Louth
|777
|3.09
|Mayo
|570
|2.26
|Meath
|806
|3.2
|Monaghan
|528
|2.1
|Offaly
|479
|1.9
|Roscommon
|337
|1.34
|Sligo
|128
|0.51
|Tipperary
|540
|2.14
|Waterford
|154
|0.61
|Westmeath
|671
|2.67
|Wexford
|214
|0.85
|Wicklow
|670
|2.66
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 5 June.