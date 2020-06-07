One Covid-19 related death in the Republic – 25 new cases detected

One more person with Covid-19 has passed away in the Republic. The death toll from the disease since the beginning of the outbreak now stands at 1,679.

In the past 24 hours 25 new cases have been detected.

It brings the total number of positive tests in the country to 25,201. Tipperary’s total figure remains at 540.

Cases as on Friday 5 June


Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 5 June (25,176 cases), reveals:

  • 57% are female and 43% are male
  • the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
  • 3,321 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
  • of those hospitalised, 409 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 8,057 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,139 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,529 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,428 cases (6%)
  • of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,201 confirmed cases reflects this.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,176
Total number hospitalised 3,321
Total number admitted to ICU 409
Total number of deaths 1,420
Total number of healthcare workers 8,057
Number clusters notified 888
Cases associated with clusters 10,217
Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 5 June.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 14,393 57.17
Male 10,751 42.7
Unknown 32 0.13
Total 25,176

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 5 June.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 161 0.64
5 – 14 320 1.27
15 – 24 1854 7.36
25 – 34 4219 16.76
35 – 44 4430 17.6
45 – 54 4527 17.98
55 – 64 3226 12.81
65 – 74 1793 7.12
75 – 84 2277 9.04
85+ 2346 9.32
Unknown 23 0.09

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 5 June.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 38.81%
Close contact with confirmed case 58.81%
Travel abroad 2.28%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 5 June.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 20 0.6
5 – 14 17 0.51
15 – 24 73 2.2
25 – 34 197 5.93
35 – 44 258 7.77
45 – 54 443 13.34
55 – 64 490 14.75
65 – 74 580 17.46
75 – 84 758 22.82
85+ 482 14.51
Unknown 3 0.09

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 5 June.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total
Carlow 168 0.67
Cavan 858 3.41
Clare 368 1.46
Cork 1529 6.07
Donegal 471 1.87
Dublin 12139 48.22
Galway 481 1.91
Kerry 308 1.22
Kildare 1423 5.65
Kilkenny 344 1.37
Laois 262 1.04
Leitrim 84 0.33
Limerick 582 2.31
Longford 285 1.13
Louth 777 3.09
Mayo 570 2.26
Meath 806 3.2
Monaghan 528 2.1
Offaly 479 1.9
Roscommon 337 1.34
Sligo 128 0.51
Tipperary 540 2.14
Waterford 154 0.61
Westmeath 671 2.67
Wexford 214 0.85
Wicklow 670 2.66

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 5 June.