Number of sexual offences fell in Tipperary during last quarter of 2019

The number of sexual offences in Tipperary fell by over a third in the last quarter of 2019.

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office also show an increase in harassment cases.

19 sexual offence cases were reported to Gardaí in the Tipperary Division during October, November and December last.





This compares with 29 over the previous three months.

The number of harassment and related offences increased significantly during the same period – up 250% from 4 to 14.

Reported burglaries jumped from 93 to 112 between the 3rd and 4th quarter of 2019 – however this is still 20% less than a decade ago.

Theft offences were down 21% over the three months.

Other changes of note in the CSO data are an increase of 15% in controlled drug offences while there’s been a significant reduction in public order offences. They’re down from 298 to 223 between quarter 3 and quarter 4.