The book and TV series Normal People is a story of fascination, friendship and love. The Covid 19 lock down has been fascinating in it’s own way as it has tested our relationships, resilience and love.

We want you to send us a single photograph that sums up the Corona experience for you. It can be of yourself, family, friends or whoever you choose. You can upload your Normal People photo to any of our social media platforms Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram or Twitter.

We are doing this over the next week and our adjudicators will choose an overall winning image.





The prize is a 100 Euro voucher with thanks to the Limerick City Hotel located on the banks of the River Shannon, the Limerick City Hotel encompasses breath-taking views of the Shannon and Limerick City.