Nominations sought for Tipp Garda Youth Awards

The public are being urged to nominate young people for the 2020 Tipperary Garda Youth Awards.

Tipperary Gardaí are calling for nominations for people aged between 13 and 21 who have done great work in their communities.

Application forms are available from the Garda stations in Thurles, Nenagh, Clonmel, Cahir and Tipperary Town and also online from www.garda.ie.





The deadline for submissions is midnight on Friday next. The awards ceremony will take place at the Garda College in Templemore on January 29th.

Tipperary Town based Inspector Des Bell says this is a great opportunity for young people to be recognised.