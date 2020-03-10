No plans yet to close Tipperary schools amid coronavirus fears

There are currently no plans to close local schools because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Department of Education says it’s continuing to review the situation with public health officials on a daily basis.

The Department says its aware of the potential impact of school closures on parents, families, and the wider community.





Education Minister Joe McHugh says any decisions regarding schools will be made by the Department of Health:

“It’s important to be really, really clear here: any decision in relation to anything to do with coronavirus is going to be led from a health level.

“So the Chief Medical Officer and his team – any decisions to do with schools – they’re the foremost people in charge of making those decisions.”

A full statement issued to Tipp FM News by the Department of Health this evening reads:

Statement from the Department of Education and Skills on Covid-19

The Department of Education and Skills is liaising closely with the Department of Health on a continuing basis.

Any decision to close schools will be made on public health advice. There is no such advice at this point.

It is essential that any decisions regarding responses to Covid-19 are proportionate, necessary and based on specific public health advice. No other response is appropriate.

Public health professionals will contact schools if there is any action to be taken. Schools should not take unilateral action.

Schools, pre-schools and higher education settings have been provided with advice and guidance in respect of Covid-19. There is up to date guidance for schools and parents on education.ie/covid19.

The Department is deeply conscious of the significance of decisions concerning school closures, and the potential impact any such decisions would have on parents, families and the wider community.

This is an evolving situation and the health advice is being updated on a daily basis. The Department of Education and Skills and Department of Health will continue to work closely together on this issue.

