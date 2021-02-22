Newport AC’s Sharlene Mawdsley qualifies for European Indoor Championships

Newport Athletic Club’s Sharlene Mawdsley has also qualified for the European Indoor Championships.

She qualified by running a personal best time of 53.56 seconds in the women’s 400m event at yesterday’s Irish Life Health Elite Micro Meet in Abbotstown.

Mawdsley’s time was four one-hundredths of a second under the European Indoor Championships Standard time needed to qualify.





She will now go on to Poland to compete at the European championship which starts on March 5th.

Speaking to Athletics Ireland after yesterday’s race, Mawdsley is looking forward to the months ahead:

“Yeah, I’m so excited, I never had the plan of European Indoors in my calendar for this season but I’ll take it 100%.

“I’m super excited to race outdoors, it’s what I’m good at and what I’ most comfortable in.

“I’ll be looking to gather more points for the 400m for the Olympics and also the relay qualification would be a huge bonus if we get that.”