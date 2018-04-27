Newman misses out on Seanad

Tipperary Fine Gael member Mary Newman has failed in her bid to secure a Seanad seat.

She contested the by-election created after Carrick on Suir’s Denis Landy resigned on health grounds.

However the seat in the Upper House has gone to independent Ian Marshall.





The Unionist farmer was first encouraged to run for the post by the Taoiseach and Sinn Féin supported his candidacy.

Last month Mary Newman missed out by just six votes at the Fine Gael selection convention for the Tipperary constituency.

Many expect she will be added to the party ticket to contest the next General Election alongside Garret Ahearn.