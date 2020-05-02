New solar farm earmarked for Tipperary

A new solar farm could be on the way in Tipperary as part of a 60 million euro series of projects.

A total of 11 projects have been submitted to the Government’s Renewable Electricity Support Scheme by the Irish-Danish joint venture Shannon Energy and Obton.

This includes a 10 megawatt solar development at Horsepasture between Clonmel and Cashel.





Chair of Shannon Energy, Gerry Shannon, says all sites are shovel-ready and the

developers hope to create over 200 jobs during construction across all projects, which would generate power for up to 20,000 households.