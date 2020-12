Ten new homes are to be built in Mullinahone after Tipperary County Council signed a works contract worth almost two million euro.

Two two-bed and eight three-bed homes, all two storeys each, are to be constructed at an estate to be called Killaghy Crescent.

Clonmel-based Semiton Ltd is leading the construction of the project, which has a total value of 1.97 million euro.