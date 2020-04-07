New block of 24 rooms being built at University Hospital Limerick as part of COVID-19 efforts

A block of 24 single-bed rooms is being built at University Hospital Limerick as part of the State’s Covid-19 response.

The UL Hospitals Group has offered an update on its infrastructure upgrades as it continues its preparations to deal with a surge in patients in the mid-west.

As well as the 24-bed single room block in University Hospital Limerick, another block of the same size is being built at Croom Orthapaedic Hospital.





Both of these projects are scheduled for completion in July, and involve a “rapid build steelframe system” which allows for some elements to be manufactured off-site.

They are going ahead as part of the Government’s National Action Plan in response to COVID-19 and both projects are also in line with UL Hospitals Group’s ongoing strategic development plans.

A smaller 14-bed block is also being developed at UHL for completion in June 2020, while temporary units are being supplied before the end of this month to add six further treatment bays to the Medical Assessment Unit.