Nenagh urban social farm could have therapeutic benefits for locals

A feasibility study for an urban social farm in Nenagh has been met with widespread approval.

The study was launched in Nenagh by award-winning author Donal Ryan, and it’s hoped that the project could be up and running in mid-2022.

Organisers are still in the process of securing a suitable site of around one hectare in the town for the project, on which a walkable public farm incorporating plants and animals would be developed.





Gerry Coffey is one of the main organisers of the project, and he says it would have a great therapeutic effect for locals.

This is seen as a significant step for the creation of a large green space in the centre of the town, which would include the growth of plants and farming of animals.

The therapeutic effect of the project is its primary selling point.

It’s estimated that there are 1600 people in Nenagh with mental health needs, and this farm is seen as crucial in allowing people to experience and benefit from nature, and to connect with like-minded people in a quieter urban environment.

Listen to a snippet here;