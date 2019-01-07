Nenagh slips out of the top 3 Irish Litter League standings.

While still “clean to European norms” the North Tipp town has fallen from 2nd to 18th in the rankings.

An Taisce, who carry out the surveys on behalf of IBAL, commented in its Nenagh report that a few littered sites brought the towns results down compared to earlier in 2018.

By far the most heavily littered site surveyed was the Recycling Bank at the Tesco Car Park which wasn’t just littered but subject to dumping.





The top ranking sites included the area around the court which was exceptionally well presented and maintained while Kenyon Street and Pearse Street were both were very good with regard to litter.

Fermoy was the cleanest town in Ireland in 2018.

Despite some persistent black spots in urban areas of Dublin, Cork and Galway – Irish Business Against Litter’s Conor Horgan says most of Ireland is sparkling, with Fermoy shining the brightest.